The Jackson County branch libraries have been lively places of late, with many seasonal events and other features bringing folks through their doors. More festivities are coming, as well.
At the Marianna branch recently, library officials combined a tree-lighting ceremony with a safari event for youngsters. A few days later, the branch had Chipola College history professor Robert Ivey in for a book-signing.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m., the Marianna branch library will have a Christmas event. There’s also a Christmas party at the Greenwood branch on Saturday, Dec. 21, 5-7 p.m., Santa is set to appear, and visitors will get to decorate an ornament they can take home. That event is a joint project of the city and the library system. And there’s also a holiday event from noon to 1:30 p.m. that day in the Graceville branch. Friends of the Library are participating as sponsors. Games, prizes and crafts will be features, along with visits from Santa at all three events.
Here are some scenes from recent library events.
