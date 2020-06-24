I have been blessed over the years to have many good friends.
As I have grown older, I can look back and see just how important those friends were to me.
The bad side of that, however, is that many of those folks have already left this world for the next.
I miss them and think about them often. That has been my lot in life, I’m very sentimental.
Recently, I watched a documentary about the actual men who were part of “Easy Company” that was the basis behind the “Band of Brothers” television series.
Every man that they interviewed responded exactly the same about the reasoning for their actions during combat.
It was their friendship and devotion to each other that made them fight. Some might think it was patriotism or for the folks back home.
That was certainly part of the reason, but the primary reason was for the person on their left or right.
Those men were thrown together from all across the United States. They came from many types of backgrounds, some from big cities and some from small towns, some from farms and certainly a whole lot of different religious background.
They ultimately had one goal in mind: survive the war.
I’ve had those kinds of friends over the years and thankfully I still do — the kind of friend that will get up in the middle of the night to come and help me.
It is a comforting feeling to know you have those kinds of friends that will have your back in a crisis.
Over the past few months, we have faced some incredibly unique situations. It is a time quite different than I have ever faced before.
For me though, my friends have always been there to depend on. The kind of folks that call to make sure you are doing alright.
There is another side to that kind of friendship as well.
You have to be a friend to have a friend.
It takes some effort to be someone’s friend. In my experiences it has been worth the effort.
I feel like in the coming weeks and months we will find ourselves in need of friends, probably more than any time in my memory.
Like the band of brothers of Easy Company, it will be about persevering together and seeing all of this through to the end.
I know I am thankful for my good friends and especially my relatives that I am close to now. I hope you feel the same and let them know how much you care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.