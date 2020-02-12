Sometimes kinfolks are not always related to you. That was the case of Grandpa and Grandma Henderson.
They were my Uncle Cratus Henderson’s parents, but I would be nearly grown before I found out they were not actually kin to me.
It may sound strange by today’s standards; however, I had many aunts and uncles that were not related to me. I called them aunt and uncle because that’s what folks did back then.
In the case of Grandpa John and Grandma Lizzie Henderson, I spent a lot of time around them. If I had to describe them I would compare the pair to the American gothic painting of the man and women. He was a tall and slender man who always wore overalls. She was a tiny women with her hair balled up on top of her head, wearing a print dress.
My parents loved the old couple and truth be known, as they say, we probably had a closer relationship with them than their own children and grandchildren.
By the time my brother Eddie and I came along, they were living in an old farm house at Nine Mile Still, north of Whigham, Georgia.
The people that owned the farm allowed them to live in the house. It was a working farm as well with cows and corn.
Grandpa Henderson had a few hogs out behind the house and of course a chicken coop.
My Dad believed in getting up early when we would go visiting. I can remember watching the sun rise through the pecan trees in Calvary, Georgia, on our way to see the old couple.
On more than one occasion we would arrive at their house before they actually woke up for the day.
I can remember sitting in the car waiting for a light to come on in the house.
For Eddie and me visiting the Henderson’s was like a field trip. There were creeks to explore, corn cribs to investigate and a water tower to climb.
The best part was the food.
Grandma Henderson was an exceptional cook. Everything she cooked was great.
We didn’t just show up to eat by the way. We took food with us in one of those metal Coca-Cola ice chests.
We brought bacon, sausage and biscuit fixings. They provided the fresh eggs.
That house smelt like heaven while breakfast was being prepared. Lunch was the same way, especially her banana pudding and fried chicken. They had a gas stove, but Grandma Henderson cooked everything on an old wood stove.
Grandpa Henderson was a self-proclaimed poet. He would write Eddie and I jingles all the time. One of my biggest regrets is not saving those poems. I can remember sitting with him in front of the fireplace watching it glow red and blue.
He would make up stories about Eddie and me on some grand adventure. The pair believed in the Lord and I can also remember him telling us stories from the Bible as well.
He won a contest one time after he sent a jingle in for Martha White flower.
They lived a very simple life, not really wanting for anything, although they only had very little.
One of my friends, Lester Gatlin, told me a story about Grandpa Henderson that happened when Lester was a small boy.
Grandpa Henderson ran a commissary on one of the large farms in Gadsden County. He was also in charge of issuing tokens for piece work the farm hands received.
The superintendent of the farm told him he had to cheat the farm hands with the tokens. The tokens by the way were what the folks used to shop at the farm ran commissary.
Grandpa Henderson refused to cheat the helpers and was fired on the spot. He was then removed from the farm house he was living in with his wife and six children.
Lester told me he could remember seeing the family walking on the road leaving the farm.
That took a lot of fortitude to make that kind of decision and then live with the consequences.
Somehow they survived to raise a family.
I sure do miss those two folks and the times we had together.
