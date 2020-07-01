Things today are not simple anymore; especially if you let current events dampen your spirits.
I miss that simple way of life, the way that I grew up. The way things are going I figure I better say this before the nostalgia police stop me.
It seems almost unbelievable that I have been on this earth for 68 years. During that time, I have seen a lot of changes, some for the good and some for the bad.
What I miss however is those simple little things that I see slowly going by the wayside. Common courtesy seems to be taking a hit for some reason.
I very seldom hear folks, especially young folks, say, “Yes, sir “or “Yes, ma’am.” When I do, it seems slightly odd. Don’t get me wrong, I still like to hear those kinds of comments; it’s just that I don’t hear stuff like that as often as I use to hear those comments.
I’m sure it is a sign of changing times and probably a sign also of the changing of how children are raised.
In my case, I had no choice as to how I responded to people older than me. My parents insisted that I respect people, it was a way of life for them and they wanted it to be a way of life for me. There were dire consequences if you in anyway disrespected someone, even if was no more that the tone that you spoke to them.
Holding doors open is another slowly dying courtesy. It still happens, but not to the extent that it did even ten years ago. I still do it, especially for older folks. That now includes me in that category by the way.
The good thing is that those of us who live in rural communities still see a lot of those common courtesies we grew up with. However, in larger cities it is already gone. If you don’t believe it, drive through Atlanta at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.
Today I took a friend to have minor surgery in Tallahassee. As I was turning into the surgery center with my blinker on and slowing to make a right turn, the car behind me blew their horn. I guess they did not think I was making the turn fast enough.
Not sure if that is a lack of courtesy or just plain rude; either way, it is a sign of the times we live in I’m afraid.
Thankfully, there are still a lot of folks that have the good trait of being courteous; however, it looks like the lack of being courteous may be a sign of the times we live in.
