My father loved to fish, so I grew up doing a lot of fishing.
Back then fishing was more of a necessity, at least in our house, to put food on the table.
We had a chicken yard where we got our eggs and the occasional hen for Sunday lunch.
My dad always had a fairly large vegetable garden that feed us well. He canned most of our vegetables, which allowed us to eat out of that garden all year long.
We had an old wooden boat that we kept down at Lake Talquin. My uncle owned a piece of property on the lake and a fishing shack where we would gather on Thursday evening after fishing and eat.
Unlike today, where you go by the bait shop to buy bait, we grew our own.
My dad was an expert at raising bait. He raised some of the best around.
We had big, fat, juicy red worms and wigglers that never stopped wiggling.
He never spent a dime on bait. When some of the other folks were fishing with crickets, we always fished with worms.
We had two bait beds in our back yard. One that was built off the ground was for red worms; the other was actually buried in the ground with wooden sides also buried to encourage the worms to stay.
The secret to a good bait bed, he told me, was to keep plenty of food for them to eat. Another tactic he used was to keep the beds covered with sheets of old tin.
He fed them table scraps, pea shells, corn husk and anything left over from the garden. Very little in our home went to waste.
It worked, because we always had plenty of bait. Another trick I learned from him was to bury any fish guts we had under our camellia bushes. Not only did it feed the bush, it created a good environment for worms to grow.
Part of the ritual of going fishing at our house was “digging bait.” Thankfully, it didn’t take that long, since we had so many to choose from, but it was still one of my many chores.
Over the years I have tried to recreate those bait beds; however, it just doesn’t seem to work that well for me.
That and the fact that I can stop by the bait shop and buy crickets. Crickets are not as nasty as worms, by the way.
I have many fond memories of digging bait and then sitting on a river bank with a cane pole or in that old boat, fishing, watching that brown cork bobbing.
I’ve gotten lazy now with my crickets, bream buster and bright green corks, but I still enjoy fishing.
