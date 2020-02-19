I think more about the future than I give myself credit.
This past week I was definitely thinking about the future. Starting back a little over two months ago, I made a trip to the digestive clinic to do the preliminary stuff to have a colonoscopy.
Not a particularly good topic to talk about, by the way. However, I wanted to share some of my thoughts on the subject of planning for the future from that experience.
It took two months for me to get an appointment for the actual procedure. So, for the past two months, I have been worried about what would happen. You see, it was my first time, so I did not know what to expect. Because I didn’t know or even worse I didn’t know what the results of the procedure would be, I put off making decisions that would affect my future.
It is amazing now to look back and see the number of decisions I put off in order to wait to find out the results.
If you have been through the procedure you know what happens, if not I will tell you that the preparation is far worse than the actual procedure itself and leave it at that.
The day after, I made at least a dozen decisions about the future I had been postponing. Among the things I had been waiting to decide was where to go on vacation in a few months. Sounds like not such a big deal after the fact, except when you are unsure of what the future may hold you don’t want to obligate yourself to something you may not be able to do.
I guess from the whole experience I realized how many decisions I make almost daily that affect my future.
One of the caveats of this experience, for me, has been just how important the future is to us. To lose hope in the future would be a bad thing. I plan to continue to make plans way into the future, as long as I possibly can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.