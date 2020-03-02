St. Luke AME attends Black Heritage/Founders Day event

A group of Jackson County young people and their chaperones participated in the Black Heritage/Founders Day Weekend held in Jacksonville Feb. 14-16, at Edward Waters College. The event was sponsored by the Eleventh Episcopal District of the AME Church.
The district includes the State of Florida and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. St. John AME Church of Campbellton leadership took the local young people there. The adults making the trip included the pastor of St. John, the Rev. Linda E. Ellis, Eddie Ellis, and nine additional chaperones.
There were 14 young people involved, all of whom competed during various opportunities at the event, and all of whom received one or more first- and second-place medals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.