St. Luke AME attends Black Heritage/Founders Day event

From left, are: (back row) Jessica Davis, Tarissa Godwin, Lounorris Godwin Jr., Anita Godwin, Mary Godwin, Toni Wesley, Brittany Godwin, Jewell Graham, Jimmy Godwin Jr., Kelly Godwin, Bryson Godwin, Jimmy Godwin Sr. and Eddie W. Ellis.; and (front row) Aubree Brown, Tuhquettq Lewis, Aaliyah Godwin, Zaedon Watford, Gabriella Godwin, Carnajah Graham, A’Nya Godwin, Bacarridie Morrow, Charmaine Godwin, Jena Wesley and the Rev. Linda Ellis.

 COURTESY ST. JOHN AME CHURCH

A group of Jackson County young people and their chaperones participated in the Black Heritage/Founders Day Weekend held in Jacksonville Feb. 14-16, at Edward Waters College. The event was sponsored by the Eleventh Episcopal District of the AME Church.

The district includes the State of Florida and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. St. John AME Church of Campbellton leadership took the local young people there. The adults making the trip included the pastor of St. John, the Rev. Linda E. Ellis, Eddie Ellis, and nine additional chaperones.

There were 14 young people involved, all of whom competed during various opportunities at the event, and all of whom received one or more first- and second-place medals.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments