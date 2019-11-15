Jackson County Commission board attorney Michelle Jordan continues to recommend against the approval of a contract that includes proposed indemnification language she says could put the county at risk.
The contract stalemate relates to a new water extension in the Indian Springs subdivision. The company providing the meters, Mueller Systems, is also leasing the county proprietary meter-reading software that would allow county staff to read the devices via radio frequency, rather than by hand, and which would also give them down-to-the-hour usage data that is not available in the by-hand reading method.
The current stand-off relates to language in an addendum to the project’s contract terms, with the meter-reading software system caught up in limbo as a result of the disagreement.
The board members, despite the urging of county Public Works Director Rett Daniels to approve the contract, took their lawyer’s advice and declined approval of the language as proposed. It’s an addendum to a master agreement and the finalization of it is necessary to proceed with the county’s use of the software and to render the contract fully realized.
The project has been complicated by another matter: The meters were installed before the contract related to them was finalized in county paperwork. When they were delivered to the site, the contractors put them but the agreement related to them had not been formally finalized. It is unclear how that circumstance arose, having the product on site and installed before paperwork was finalized, but the indemnification language became an issue in the eventual effort to finalize the agreement, which included the addendum now at issue.
The indemnification passages, as proposed by Muller, would limit that company’s responsibility in the case of something going wrong in relation to the equipment. Jordan says she invited the company to send a representative to the county’s meeting on Tuesday to further address the sticking point, but that it did not send anyone.
Commissioners directed her to send the version she recommends back to the company, and to reach out further to see if the two parties can come to terms and get a fully executed contract inked.
Meanwhile, the public works director says, the contract hold-up leaves the county with “a lot of equipment we’re not using to its full potential.” Daniels said that without the contract signed, the system that would read the meters via a radio frequency-based system cannot be activated. He said the system gives a down-to-the-hour usage report that would be helpful, for example, when customers question billing. He said he doesn’t believe the language the attorney cites as unacceptable would hurt the county. Jordan argues that signing the documents with the indemnification language as it exists could potentially put the county in a difficult position going forward by limiting its legal recourse in the event that something went wrong. She also pointed out that the county had approved all the contract modifications that the company had proposed, except this, and that she continues to strongly recommend against its adoption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.