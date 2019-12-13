State park specialist visits Optimist Club

From left, are: Optimist President Quinton Hollis, Optimist Second Vice-President Donnie Edenfield, State Park Specialist Amanda Glover, Optimist Liz Jackson, and Optimist First Vice-President Steven Stewart.

 COURTESY OPTIMIST CLUB OF MARIANNA

Florida Park Services Specialist Amanda Glover was a recent guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Marianna.

Glover has been with the State Park system for 15 years and works at the Florida Caverns State Park.

While they reopened around July 1, the back section of the Florida Caverns State Park remains closed for repairs. The park, as well as our local economy, has suffered severe losses due to limited access.

The Caverns park was one of the first nine state parks opened in Florida and is the only one in the state that offers guided cave tours.

