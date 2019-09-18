Whether you are looking for a childcare center that will provide your child a head start in life or tutoring for an older student, Step by Step Development Center is a great option!
Bobbie Donaldson grew up in Jackson County. She attended Union High School, Greenwood High School, and graduated from Grand Ridge High School. She studied nursing at Chipola College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She went on to earn her Ph.D. in Theology from Lake Charles Bible College in Louisiana. Bobbie serves at a church in Greenwood called “It’s All about Jesus Ministry”.
“When we lived in Orlando and I was working as a nurse, so many coworkers were in tears daily due to childcare issues,” Bobbie explained. “I asked God to use me to help,” she continued. Bobbie returned to the area and studied childcare at Chipola College. In 2004, while taking care of her husband and mother, Bobbie began her childcare career by opening Step by Step Development Center. “I wanted to provide a service where parents took their children to receive the best care,” Bobbie shared.
“We work with parents, and teach through play,” Bobbie explained. Step by Step Development Center has play centers that teach life skills, “like holding and feeding babies,” she added. Bobbie and her staff teach and practice manners. They read and allow children to express themselves as they feel comfortable. “Childcare needs to be a love or passion coming from the heart, and my dedicated staff loves children,” Bobbie continued. “Their first years are the most important,” she added. “I love what I do,” Bobbie shared. “These children are so precious.”
Bobbie is dedicated to helping children with their own individual, unique personalities. They use the “We Learn” curriculum, which includes music, art, science, reading, outside play, water play, and dramatic play. If the parents are interested in their children having Bible study, it is an available option. “At the end of the day, the children don’t want to leave, because they are having so much fun,” she added.
She also provides tutoring services and homework help during after-school hours for children up to 12 years old. Bobbie and her staff teach about 44 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. They are currently tutoring six older children after school. “I’m blessed to have my childcare professionals because they make our business successful,” Bobbie explained.
Bobbie is married to Fredrick Donaldson, who owns Fred’s Car Wash and ministers to people with amputated limbs. They have seven children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The It’s All about Jesus Ministry is located at 4219 Bryan Street in Greenwood, and meets on the second and fourth Sundays, at 11 a.m. Bible study is on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.
Step by Step Development Center is located at 2920 Green Street in Marianna. For more information, stop by between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 850-718-6629. What great folks and a great business to have in Marianna! Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses and services available in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
