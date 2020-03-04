Steve Benton has announced his run for the 2020 election for Jackson County School Superintendent.
Benton has served in the Jackson County School System for 37 years in numerous capacities, beginning as bus driver and then serving as coach, teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent of schools.
Seventeen of Benton’s 37 years were served in administrative positions. He served an additional 10 years in administration in Houston, Geneva and Liberty County school systems, giving him a total of 47 years in public education.
It is Steve Benton’s desire to put his extensive and diversified experience in all aspects of the school system to work for you and the children of this community, as your superintendent of schools.
Benton’s goal as superintendent will be to keep students as the number one consideration in all decision making while supporting teachers, administrators and school and county office staff in their day to day duties.
“I would like to unite all school employees as a team whose mission will be to provide excellence in education for our students,” stated Benton.
Benton can be reached at steve.benton53@gmail.com or at 579-2306 with your questions, concerns and/or support.
