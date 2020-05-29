“Grab & Go” and bus route delivery meals will continue through summer break, according to an announcement from Superintendent Larry Moore and the Jackson County School Board members.
School officials say the USDA waiver allowing non-congregate feeding has been extended, allowing the school district and Sodexo to continue making the meals available to students.
Program structure will remain the same: Seven days of food available each Thursday, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the following schools:
» Cottondale Elementary School
» Golson Elementary School
» Graceville Elementary School
» Grand Ridge Middle School
» Malone School
» Marianna Middle School
» Riverside Elementary School
» Sneads Elementary School
The Florida Department of Agriculture, through its Summer Feeding Program, assists the school district in providing the service.
In the announcement, Superintendent Moore extended thanks to food service workers, bus drivers, bus monitors, teachers, administrators, support personnel and community volunteers who, since March 19, have assisted with the disbursement of 488,034 meals to students.
