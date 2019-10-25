During the week of Veteran’s Day, 11 a.m. Nov. 14, in Chipola College Building Z, Room 116, you’re invited to visit with veterans and college representatives and learn more about scholarships and resources at Chipola and throughout our local communities.
Representatives from the US Marine Corps will also be on campus to talk about how you can enroll in a bachelor's program at Chipola College and complete your program of study while working to become a commissioned officer in the Marines after graduation.
