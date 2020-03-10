Auburn University assistant professor Lauren Wybenga Redden has been asked to keep confidential the name of the group that is helping build two new homes in Jackson County this week, one in Marianna and one in Grand Ridge.
But the educator, who teaches in Auburn’s McWhorter School of Building Science, can’t say enough about the students at her school involved in that work.
“I...have 14 college students that are using their upcoming spring break to help individuals and families rebuild in the Marianna and surrounding areas,” Redden said. “This is the second year I have had students want to do this, and I am grateful for each of them. This group is a different team than the student team I brought to work in Spring Break 2019. Our students are some of the most service minded college students, and I am personally proud of their desire to go help others. They would never think their time on spring break would be “newsworthy,” and they have no clue I am even reaching out on this matter. But I felt it may bring hope to some in the area to know many at Auburn University are still thinking of the Panhandle and love that part of our beautiful country.”
At the Marianna site, the Auburn squad was also joined by students from Emory University on Monday.
