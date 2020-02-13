The United Nations declared Feb. 11 the “International Day of Women and Girls in Science” and some students who’ve traveled a long way to study in North Florida wanted to mark the occasion this week by sharing their passion for science with some local youngsters and perhaps inspire them to explore the field in the future.
“Today, just 30 per cent of researchers worldwide are women, and only 35 per cent of all students enrolled in STEM related fields of study are women, according to information on the UN Women website.
“Recent studies have found that women in STEM fields publish less, are paid less for their research, and do not progress as far as men in their careers. Girls are often made to believe they are not smart enough for STEM, or that boys and men have natural affinity for the field.”
“On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let us harness the power of innovation and technology as drivers of change, and work together to empower all women and girls across the science fields,” Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women, said in a statement at UNWomen.org.
Here at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Science North Florida Research and Education Center (UF/IFAS NFREC), students from different countries are achieving their goals in science. Currently at NFREC there are 21 students, eight of whom are women. And some of them wanted to share their experience with local kids and commemorate International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Alayna Calloway, a third-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary School, kindly opened her classroom to the NFREC women on Thursday.
Students visiting the class and sharing their science background and experience included Liza Garcia, from Columbia, but now a local who’s lived in Marianna for the last decade, a Research Assistant at NFREC; Camila Londoño, from Colombia, an intern in the beef reproduction program with Dr. Angela Gonella-Diaza; Danna Burgos, from Ecuador, an intern in the peanut breeding program from Dr. Barry Tillman; Luana Queiros, from Brazil, a graduate student in Agronomy, advisor: Dr. Jose Dubeux; and Mariana Garcia, from Paraguay, Ph.D. student in animal science, advisor: Dr. Nicholas DiLorenzo.
About IFAS
The UF/IFAS is a federal-state-county partnership dedicated to developing knowledge in agriculture, human and natural resources, and the life sciences, and enhancing and sustaining the quality of human life by making the information accessible. IFAS has facilities located through Florida.
Here in Marianna, the North Florida Research and Education (NFREC) campus is a 1,300-acre campus that focuses on agronomic and beef cattle research and education. It houses the Feed Efficiency program that is the largest of its kind researching subtropical cattle. The beef cattle research program deals with beef cattle production, genetics and breeding; and is the home of the Florida Bull Test facility.
Another important component of this campus is the breeding and production programs in annual peanuts, Bahia grass, perennial peanut and winter forages. This campus also houses a scale trial of the Sod Based Rotation program, which addresses conservation agriculture in a rotation that incorporates peanuts, cotton and pasture with or without cattle.
