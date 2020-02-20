Sunland Center’s FUEL (Faith Used in Everyday Life) Team recently sponsored a snack food drive, partnering with the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity to collect snacks and beverages for volunteer work groups who donate their time to construct new homes in Jackson County.
The FUEL Team was excited to deliver a large amount of supplies to Habitat on Feb. 17. While there, they met Habitat Director Carmen Smith, who thanked them for their hard work and compassion to help others in need. She talked to the group about the snacks and drinks they had collected and how these would be shared with Habitat’s volunteers.
The FUEL Team was happy to learn about the people who will enjoy these refreshments, such as the “RV Care-A-Vanners,” who are here now, and college students from the University of Arizona who will donate their time during the upcoming spring break season.
The Sunland FUEL Team is comprised of individuals who reside at Sunland Center. The group enjoys opportunities to give back to the community in a variety of ways. They have participated in several community service projects to include the Jackson County Backpack for Kids, Ronald McDonald House, Eastpoint Fire Donations, stuffed animals for Marianna Health and Rehab, Thanksgiving meal deliveries, and community food drives for the Chipola Ministry Center.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Sunland FUEL Team, call Sunland Chaplain Ruth Moore at 850-372-6670 or 860-482-9371.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.