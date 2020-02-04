Sunland Center hosted their semi-annual Service Awards Ceremony January 30, 2020. Staff members completing 5-35 years of service with the State of Florida were honored during this event.
Sunland Superintendent Marguerite Morgan presented each honoree with an engraved award, certificate of service and service pin.
After presentation of awards, honorees and guests were treated to a delicious assortment of refreshments. Congratulations to the following employees on their career milestones:
5 Years – Pictured L-R: Nicole Ellis, Caleb Sherman, Jamese Sorey, Linda Edwards, Nicole Hendrix, Melissa Harrell. Not pictured: Londyn Johnson, Paula Coleman, Gene Garrett, Jonathan Gilley, Amy Mincy, Vera Scott, Jessica Sorey, Brenda Spencer.
10 Years – Pictured L-R: Clevelando Wedderburn, Henry Sherrod, Lisa Sexton, Jake Sexton, Matt Dryden. Not pictured: Kentral Baker, Christopher Dawson, Roger Hatcher, Marian Herring, Jason Huckaby, Faye Johnson, Kevin Jones.
15 Years – Pictured, from left: Steven King, Jenkins Early, Racquel Dunston, Rose Crews, Franklin Williams, Shelina Bryant, Suzanne Laramore, Dollette Everett. Not pictured: Teresa Burden, Addie White.
20 Years – Pictured, from left: Robert Lamar, Fredrick Travis, Robin Snellgrove, Tambra Cabrera. Not Pictured: Tanya Green, Joe Grimsley, Jr., Mikel Patterson, Tracy Swint.
25 Years – Pictured, from left: Kevin Nesmith, Jennifer Long.
30 Years – Pictured, from left: Teresa Landau, Bart Harrell, Alice Jennings, Barry Vickson.
35 Years – Not pictured: Clint Cox.
