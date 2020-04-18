Sarah Purdee Spires of Jackson County is now a supercentenarian, a title conferred only to those who reach 110 years of age or older. It's impressive to see your mom live to see her 110th birthday, which is unconditionally and unequivocally deserving of a very special celebration.
Purdee-Spires’ children, grandchildren and friends were preparing for her birthday celebration on Saturday, April 11th, at Jim’s Steakhouse in Marianna. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the mandatory shutdown, the birthday event was postponed. Spires said, “When the Lord allows you to see another day in your right mind, every day is a birthday. And who would have ever thought tomorrow would look like this?”
Purdee-Spires turned 110 on April 10. She is the daughter of the late Armstrong Purdee, the first black lawyer of Jackson County (1857-1937), and Gracie Purdee (1880-1968) of Marianna. She is the only surviving child out of her three siblings, and an adopted sister. Her paternal and maternal grandparents on her mother’s side of the family were Jake and Francis White (1800s). Her grandmother Francis was a full-blooded Seminole Indian. Sarah’s paternal and maternal grandparents on her father’s side of the family were David born in1812 and Patty Waddell born in 1820. They were both from North Carolina, and so were their parents according to the 1880 and 1900 Federal United States Census.
Purdee-Spires married her husband Willie E. Spires, in 1934. He was a carpenter, farmer and owned Spires’ Headstone business. She referred to him as Mr. Spires. They raised 10 children, one grandson, outlived three, and presided over several generations of family. Sarah is still looked upon as the matriarch of the family.
Purdee-Spires, age 110 years old, credits her long life solely to the Lord and living by the Golden Rule. Her philosophy for living is: “In everything, do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Matt. 7:12. Hence, she lives her life by the Bible and walks by faith each day. My key to a happy and satisfying life for your soul is: “Jesus,” who paved the way and endured the cross. He answered the question by saying, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me,” John 14:6. Down through the years, she has been a strong encourager that the Lord will make a way somehow, if you trust in Him.
The number of people reaching their 110th birthday is about one in 1,000 centenarians in the United States. The Gerontology Research Group has validated the longevity claims of 782 Americans supercentenarians.
What was happening in 1910, the year Purdee-Spires was born? William Taft was President of the United States, The Boy Scouts of America was founded, Thomas Edison demonstrated the first talking motion picture, and Jack Arthur Johnson became the first black boxer to win the World Heavyweight Boxing Championship. Moreover, electric advertising was taking a colorful turn – neon lights and neon signs were invented for businesses.
Purdee-Spires’ pragmatic approach to life and her strong constitution allow her to overcome incredible obstacles. Despite her feebleness, she is still cognitive, intact and alert. In terms of physical health, she takes her rheumatoid arthritis and hearing impediment in stride. But overall, she’s in good health, and takes no medication only vitamin supplements.
“The Lord’s been caring for me for years, so she said. He allows me to go to sleep at night, and then He wakes me up in the morning. He strengthens me each day, empowering me to get-up and down and move around as well as I can.” When she’s not feeling well, the family sings songs, reads Bible scriptures and prays with her hoping to the Lord that she’ll feel better.
Purdee-Spires’ memory is clear and well-defined as she recalls being a lifelong member of New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where she served as adult Sunday school teacher, deaconess, choir member, and church clerk for 27 years. She worked diligent in the kitchen frying chicken and fish, making potato salad, cakes and collard greens with ham hocks to bring to church events. Her anthem of praises is Hymn No. 112 “Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah and Hymn No. 364 Amazing Grace How Sweet the Sound.”
As a dedicated Christian and a firm believer in the Lord, her love for Jesus, the church, and her family have always been the most important elements of her life. Although she is not able to attend church service anymore due to declining years, Purdee-Spires kindly appreciates the pastoral visits from her Pastor Gregory Gathers of NMOBC. She feels spiritually uplifted and encouraged by his visits and prayers and more connected to the church. Occasionally, she partakes of the Lord’s Supper.
On Friday, April 10, Sarah Purdee-Spires celebrated her supercentenarian birthday at her residence with family. The gala was a prelude to the real upcoming birthday bash to be held later. Purdee-Spires’ birthday festivities started that morning with her favorite breakfast of bream fish, hush puppies and grits. The honoree dressed up in her finer attire for the occasion; after all, she is a supercentenarian.
As a typical occurrence, she was showered with affection by her family and with a birthday cake that took center stage. Delighted, indeed she was, upon seeing the red velvet birthday cake lighted with candles depicting her age, 110. Just as she has done many times in the past, she joins in singing the Happy Birthday chorus highlighting this new milestone in her life. With a few cheers, applauses and a second wind, she blew out all the candles, smiled for the camera, and just before her photo was snapped, she would always say “cheese.” Thereafter, the honoree looked over a few of her birthday cards that were read aloud by her daughter. Purdee-Spires enjoyed a birthday shrimp seafood dinner and then asked, “What y’all waiting on?” It was time for dessert! She had a slice of her birthday cake with a glass of milk, and soon nodded off to sleep.
Endearing family members and close friends left thirty text messages and happy birthday recordings on the honoree’s phone. Mrs. Velma Mount and Mrs. Lula Kelly called to say happy birthday. Mrs. Annie Mae Jackson, age 101, called and sing happy birthday. Mrs. Susie Small, cousin and neighbor, talked directly to the honoree on the phone to wish her a happy birthday. Her nephew, Emanuel P. Johnson, age 98, of Tampa called to say he’s still trying to catch up with her age. Caretha Everett, Ann Michael, Colonel Ulysses White dropped off cards, candy, gift cards, and flowers. And yet, the day of excitement was not over for the honoree. Purdee-Spires, thankful that the Lord spared her another day, listened to her text and recorded messages not once, but twice. Her daughter, Curley S. Potter of Chesapeake, Virginia said that her mother is the matriarch of our family. We cherish her life and commemorate her birthday every year with a celebration. Marinda S. Liggans of Tallahassee, FL, states that her mom is her role model who gives merit to our family structure. And as a family, we try to show our love and appreciation for her and all that she means to us.
Purdee-Spires is well-looked after in her home, getting support from her children, grands, and great grands who take turns in caring for her. Currently, her daughter from Virginia has been with her for several months, graciously caring for her and cooking her favorite foods. Purdee-Spires still have a few surprises up her sleeve. For instance, just when you think you’re going to help feed her, to our amazement, she’s already feeding herself, and drinking from a glass of milk, her favorite. The best part of her meal is desert, such as, pound cake, cobbler or cookies.
Her daughters say, she’s a joy and a blessing to be around. Her sense of humor is still intact concerning a firm rule they had to abide by when growing up. Before going outside to play, they had to eat all their food. In an amusing or light-hearted manner, her daughter would say, Mrs. Spires, now that you have eaten all your food, you can go out to play. Purdee-Spires, keenly aware that these are her words, wholeheartedly smiles upon hearing them.
In retrospect, Purdee-Spires remember graduating from Whites Beautician School of Cosmetology, certified and licensed by the State of Florida, and how her husband, Mr. Spires, purchased all her start-up beautician equipment. She vividly describes her responsibilities and duties at Jackson County Hospital, when Mrs. Thelma McGee was supervisor. She had started out taking care of patients that were on her floor, and they all seem to love her. Desiring to be a Licensed Practical Nurse, she begins taking classes. Meanwhile, she took care of newborn babies in the nursery for many years. She worked in the delivery room, helping doctors deliver babies. Upon the request of Dr. Cook and Dr. Whittaker, she often worked in the operating room, handing surgical instruments to the doctor performing surgery. When working a double shift, she still tended to the patients on the floor. And even until this day, people still remember how kind and gentle she was to them. Her interchangeable roles and essential functions as a nurse were often based on what was needed at the hospital at the time.
Subsequently, Purdee-Spires was asked what it was like growing up in her day. She responded that a regular day at her home was to rise early, before the break of dawn, fill the wash tub with water, wash clothes on a rub board, change the tub of water, rinse the clothes, wring them out with your hands and hang them outdoors on the clothesline with clothespin to dry. White shirts had to be starched and ironed. The heavy soiled overalls were boiled in a black cast iron wash pot, and a long stick was used to rotate the clothes and turn them over, but first a fire had to be built underneath the pot. When it was time to iron the clothes, the iron had to be heated-up on a wood burning stove. The house had to be cleaned and all the linoleum floors had to be mopped; the yard had to be raked, and the leaves had to be burned. Then I would help my mama cook. We didn’t go to a restaurant for chicken. We would catch a yard chicken and get it ready for frying. Field peas had to be picked from the garden; shelled, snapped, and cooked. At suppertime, you could appreciate all the hard work that went into preparing the meal. People don’t cook or plant a garden like they use to when I was coming up.
Purdee-Spires talked about how she preserves foods in John Mason glass jars, such as, black berry jelly, plum jelly, figs, pickles, pears, and watermelon rinds. She also canned tomatoes, hot peppers in vinegar, freeze peaches and blueberries for cobblers and doobies. She would often boast that the bakeries in town had nothing on her because she cooked all kinds of cakes, such as, German chocolate, sour cream, pound, coconut, jelly cake, lane cake, caramel cake, fruit cakes; pecan pie, sweet potato pie and old fashion tea cakes.
She said that her husband grew all kinds of produce, such as, sweet potatoes, corn, peanuts, carrots, tomatoes, collards and turnip greens. Also, long-necked scallion onions, okra, cucumbers, green peppers, snap beans, cabbages, and watermelons. Subsequently, many of their foods were pulled fresh from the field and cooked to be served on the kitchen table at supper. Little did her children know how blessed they were to have a father who owned hogs, cows, chickens, horses and farmland.
Purdee-Spires took care of the home, the meals and the family. If she was having chicken for supper, she would slowly approach the chicken, distract it with food, grab it quickly with both hands and wring its neck. The chicken was place in boiling hot water in order to pluck the feathers. Then it was dressed by removing the internal organs. By that evening, delectable, crispy southern fried chicken was being served around the table. Purdee-Spires knew very little, if anything, about going out to a restaurant. All her meals were home cooked, and desserts were homemade tea cakes and ice cream.
Speaking of ice cream, Saturday nights were special. She and her family would make homemade vanilla or strawberry ice cream from scratch. She would mix up two cans of evaporated milk, add water, sugar, eggs, vanilla, regular milk and beat it by hand, and cook it on the stove until it was just right. Then she’d let it set in the ice box for a while.
When the mixture was good and cold, she would take the silver can out of the ice cream bucket, remove the ice cream dasher and pour the mixture in the can, half-way full. The dash was placed back in the can, and the lid was fastened down really good. The can was placed back in the ice cream bucket with the manual crank on top of it. An ice pick was used to crack the 100 lb. block of ice delivered by the ice truck. The ice was chipped into pieces that would fit into the ice cream freezer and around the silver can, while alternating ice, then salt, then ice until the freezer was fully packed with ice.
Purdee-Spires would throw heavy newspaper and a towel over the freezer so her children could sit down on the top of the freezer and turn the crank. She continually alternates with salt, and then ice to keep the bucket filled. The children would turn the crank for a while, until the ice cream began to thicken and freeze. When it got harder to turn the crank, Purdee-Spires would take over until she couldn’t turn the crank anymore. She would remove the dasher and leave some ice cream on it for her children, and then repack the ice cream down in the can, re-pack the ice cream bucket with ice and salt, and cover the whole thing up with newspapers and towels. After church on Sunday, we would all look forward to supper, fried chicken, and ice cream.
During the holidays: Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, our family members would come home from up north or down South for the best home-cooked meals served in the panhandle with an array of delicious desserts. Around the Christmas holidays, my children and I picked up pecan, some we sold to the Trading Post, and the rest I’d shell to make fruitcakes and mailed them to all my children. Now, they are making the fruit cakes and keeping my legacy alive in baking.
When the weather is warm, you will find Purdee-Spires sitting on the front or back porch enjoying the fresh air, observing Mother Nature, and occasionally nodding-off to sleep. She can no longer read the Bible that she loves so well, but with new technology, she listens to the Bible being read to her. She finds joy in conversations, spending time with family and listening to gospel singing on the radio.
Submitted by Marinda Spires Liggans, the daughter of Sarah P. Spires.
An abridged version of this story appeared in the Floridan's April 18, 2020 print edition.
