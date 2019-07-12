School Districts received notification of the 2019 School Grades today from Florida's Chancellor of Public Schools.
Jackson County is a "B" district for the 2019 School Year.
Two schools earned an "A" – Grand Ridge School and Sneads Elementary School.
Three schools earned "B" – Malone School, Cottondale High School and Sneads High School.
The remaining schools earned a "C" – Cottondale Elementary School, Graceville Elementary School, Graceville High School, Marianna High School, Marianna Middle School and Riverside Elementary School. District officials say that each "C" school was less than 5 percentage points from receiving a "B".
There were no "D" or "F" schools in Jackson County. Golson Elementary School does not receive a grade because state testing begins with third grade. Hope School and Jackson Alternative School received school improvement ratings rather than school grades. Both received a rating of "maintaining".
Grand Ridge School improved from a "C" in 2018 to an "A" for this school year.
Cottondale High School improved from a "C" to a "B".
Sneads Elementary School maintained their "A" status for the 12th consecutive year.
On behalf of the Jackson County School Board, Moore thanked and congratulated students, teachers, school administrators, support staff and parents for their hard work and dedication.
“During these months of recovery from the impact of Hurricane Michael, we know it was with dedication and determination from everyone that our students continue to succeed,” Moore said in announcing the grades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.