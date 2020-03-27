Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore was a recent guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Marianna’s regular Wednesday lunch meeting.
Moore reported to the group on the ever-changing situation within the school system as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. He applauded the hard work of Sandy Martin, the acting director of the Jackson County Health Department. Our local school officials are in close contact with the Florida Department of Education as well as the Florida Association of Superintendents of Schools on a regular basis for updates and guidance.
School is suspended until at least April 15, but officials were advised to be prepared to have the closures extended much longer if necessary.
With the realization that a school lunch or breakfast is the only good meal that many children receive each day, the school district sprang into action almost immediately. School bus routes are still run twice daily, but breakfast and lunch is delivered instead of children. By USDA mandate, they had to suspend food delivery during the week of spring break March 23-27. Thousands of meals are prepared and delivered daily throughout the county.
The decision by Moore and the school board some time back, to allow children throughout the entire county receive a free lunch, has definitely paid off during these trying times. There will also be no state-wide standardized testing this year, according to Moore.
The Optimist Club of Marianna is proud to have Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore as a board member and we applaud him and his dedicated staff as they navigate these troubled waters.
