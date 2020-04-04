The following was written prior to Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing a statewide 30-day stay-at-home order, which closes all businesses not considered essential; several details will have changed. — Editor
In the past week, local business owners have adjusted their hours of operation and procedures to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the local boutiques, jewelry stores, and hair and nail salons want area citizens to know that they are still available for business.
Angie Singletary, owner of Southern Traditions located at 4496 Lafayette Street, would like for her customers to know that the store’s hours of operation have changed to Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, Angie and her staff will assist with making arrangements for later pickups only, if needed. For those who prefer online shopping, Angie is updating the Southern Tradition website and social media pages with new products daily. Try their personal shopping service, where you provide basic information and the clerks will send photos of ideas. You can even pay over the telephone before they deliver it to you curbside.
Angie is concerned about her staff and customers. She requests if you have traveled, been exposed to the coronavirus or have symptoms, to call for assistance rather than enter the store. Angie has limited her staff to no more than two people working each day. While it is not an issue at this time, should it become an issue, she will limit the number of customers in the store. The doors and counter at Southern Traditions are posted with signs addressing six foot social distancing, and availability of restroom sinks for handwashing. The sign reads: “We are continually wiping down doors, the credit card processor and other items touched most frequently by customers.”
“These are unusual times that we do not know how to navigate in; however, we are trying our best to maintain safe working and shopping conditions,” Angie explained. “We are monitoring local conditions and are prepared to abide by all government requirements.” For more information, call 850-482-3400.
Owner Sissie Woodall has decided to open Living Life Repurposed by appointment only. Contact Sissie at 850-372-4840 or by Facebook Messenger or Instagram to enjoy this personalized service. Curbside pickup and email invoicing is also available. “We are cleaning before and after each customer,” she shared. Living Life Repurposed is located at 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite F.
Cindy and Chuck Smith, owners of Bespoken located at 4430 Lafayette Street, and Smith and Smith Jewelers located at 4432 Lafayette Street, want their customers to know they are also practicing social distancing, sanitizing after each transaction, and offering phone orders with curb service. Both Smith and Smith Jewelers and Bespoken are open during their normal business hours of Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call 850-372-4907 for Bespoken and 850-526-5488 for Smith and Smith Jewelers.
Another business still open for business is Brothers Fashions located at 4506 Lafayette Street. Owner Bugra Demirel shared that the hours of operation have temporarily changed to Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Bugra has made two postings on Instagram about the store’s new social distancing policies asking customers to respect CDC guidelines by staying six feet apart. For more information contact Bugra at 850-482-5800.
Tim and Suzette McCoy are the owners of McCoy’s Convenience Store, McCoy’s Outdoors and Mustard Seed Boutique. All three businesses are open at 2823 Jefferson Street. “Our cleaning and other precautions are inline and according to CDC and Health Department guidelines in include recommended social distancing procedures,” manager Robert Chason explained.
Chason’s efforts are aimed at placing health as a top priority by balancing the customers’ and community’s needs. Visit McCoy’s Convenience Store, McCoy’s Outdoors and Mustard Seed Boutique during normal business hours. For more information call 850-526-2921.
Desiree Baggett and Bud Baggett are the owners of A Wild Hair and Crosshairs located at 2888 Jefferson Street. Both businesses continue to be open during normal business hours. “We are taking many precautions as far as screening our clients before they come in, by asking them if they’ve been practicing social distancing or not,” Desiree explained. She shared how the salon and boutique have always been extremely clean, with each client having their own individual bag. Since the onset of COVID-19 Desiree and the other hair designers have started wiping down chairs in between clients, spraying the door knobs as people come and go, and spraying the entire building with Lysol multiple times every day. Crosshairs is taking the same precautions. To learn more contact A Wild Hair at 850-482-6855, and Crosshairs at 850-526-1514.
Connie Jo Umphrey, owner of SASS, is eager to share that you can still enjoy the summer Glow you’ve always wanted without sun exposure. SASS, located at 2867 Jefferson Street, will be open during limited hours by appointment only. Connie Jo is being careful to space appointments an hour apart and strictly follow CDC guidelines. The number of people allowed to enter the building is limited to the client receiving the service. In an effort to be safe and do her part to flatten the curve, Connie Jo is asking if anyone is experiencing a fever, coughing or other symptoms, please stay home at this time. “As you know, we are taking this day by day, and week by week,” she continued, “but the Glow isn’t going anywhere!” For an appointment, call Connie Jo at 352-538-7981.
Necia Brock, owner of Salon La Vie is excited to share with her clients that the salon is open and all your favorite stylists are available. Although the shop does not have set hours at this time, clients can call for appointments for all their hair care needs. Necia wants everyone to know that she is following all CDC requirements to ensure her clients feel safe, and to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus. Salon La Vie is located at 2958 Penn Avenue. Call Necia, Jen and Courtney for an appointment at 850-482-4247.
All 2 Gether Salon & Day Spa, located at 2928 Jefferson Street, is open during the normal business hours.
“Our salon always follows a strict sanitation policy for all implements used on our guests, work stations and retail area, and during this time, we have doubled the amount of sanitation for our guests’ safety,” owner Kim Donofro said. She is ensuring guests arriving at the salon are provided hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers.
While services for walk-ins have been temporarily halted, appointments are available by telephone, in an effort to limit the number of people in the salon at one time.
“We are also asking that guests limit their appointment to just themselves; other adults and children should not attend appointments unless they are also receiving a service,” she said. Services for hair, spa, waxing and foundation matching with the bareMinerals makeup line are still available. Kim wants her customers to know that they can purchase products, to be delivered to their car or shipped, by calling 850-482-6843. “Thank you to the community for your continued support,” Kim added.
If you are an existing client at Bangs Hair Salon, Jessie Caughran, one of the owners, is available for appointments between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. She is eager to provide for all your hair care needs. Jessie wants her clients to know that she is taking extra precautions for their safety. Bangs Hair Salon is located at 2865 Jefferson Street. For more information, call 850-394-4929.
This is an incomplete listing of all salons, boutiques and jewelry stores in Marianna, but most of these and other businesses have Facebook pages and websites. You are encouraged to utilize these sites for updates. It is especially important that we remember our Marianna businesses, which are still trying to rebuild after Hurricane Michael and are now struggling with COVID-19 challenges. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses. Updates are available as provided at https://www.cityofmarianna.com/335/Business-News. Marianna businesses wishing to be added to the list or provide updates, contact Billie-Jo Sims at 850-482-2786.
