On March 20, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the closing of restaurant dining areas and bars in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19; however, to support restaurants and their employees, he made allowances for delivery and take-out food and alcoholic beverages. Most Marianna restaurants are still in operation to provide food for the community and jobs for their employees.
Sami and Nadya Almaswari explained that Mashawy is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for pick-up orders only. Place your order by calling 850-526-1578 and continue to enjoy their Mediterranean-Greek-fusion cuisine. Mashawy is at 3297 Caverns Road.
Fat John’s Pizza, at 4527 Lafayette Street, is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Owner John Lamar and his staff are serving bottled drinks and other menu items, with the exception of salads, with curbside pickup. Call in your order to 850-372-4600.
“We will stay open for as long as financially possible, or until the government closes restaurants,” Lamar said. If you haven’t tried the dill pickle pizza, I highly recommend it. Order one of John’s tasty pizzas and support this local business.
Spears Café is also open for carry-out orders at their new pick-up window. Spears Café is at 2903 Orange Street. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays. Call Coe Spears at 850-693-2306 to order one of his mouth-watering hamburgers. You won’t be sorry!
General Manager Angela Dudley clarified that Wendy’s pick-up window is open Monday through Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Wendy’s is at 2456 Lafayette Street in Marianna. Drive through and delight in your favorite menu items. Angela and her staff can be reached by telephone at 850-526-4656.
Seth Reed explained that online and call-in orders are available at Zaxby’s for pick up at the window from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at Zaxby’s. Seth pointed out that the Friday and Saturday closing time may change to 9 pm in the future. Zaxby’s is at 4235 Lafayette Street. For more information call 850-482-0069.
Office Manager Vanessa Shelley provided details about the new policies at Subway.
“Our customers can walk in to order, call in an order and pick up,” she continued, “or use the Subway app or website to place their order and then pick up.”
Subway is offering customers the opportunity to buy two foot-long subs and get one foot-long free without a coupon.
“For healthcare workers, law enforcement, and first responders, we are offering a 20% discount on their orders,” she added. To receive the discount, wear your uniform or show your work ID. These discounts are unavailable for online orders. The adjusted hours of operation are Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 4469 Lafayette Street. For more information call 850-482-7821.
Hungry Howie’s is open at 4470 Lafayette Street. Their hours of operation are Sunday through Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. through 9 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Store Manager Jodi Lee shared, “We offer carryout, curbside, online (delivery and carryout) and delivery.” To place an order or notify Jodi and her staff that you are waiting in your vehicle, call 850-526-7878. They are eager to serve you.
Helen Jablonski, Marketing Manager for Southern Craft Creamery described the new changes the owners had to make. The company is open for curbside service only with limited hours.
“We asked for our community's support, and they certainly listened!” “We are so thankful for the great response,” she continued. To enjoy some of their mouth-watering ice cream, place your order by calling 850-372-4958 or 850-573-1458. Helen also encourages the community to stay up-to-date by visiting their Facebook page. She shared how Cindy and Dale Eade, along with their staff at Southern Craft Creamery, love the community and are asking for everyone’s support so they can keep their doors open and the team employed. At this time the hours of operation are Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Thursdays 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. Southern Craft Creamery is at 2884 Jefferson Street.
If you are in the mood for Mexican cuisine, owner Ivan Cortes is pleased to share that El Rio is open for carry-out orders at 2914 Optimist Drive, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Call Ivan and his staff at 850-633-3060, and pick your order up at the window. Continue to enjoy all the items from the menu until the restaurant can reopen the dining area.
The Waffle Iron, at 4509 Lafayette Street, is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. through 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6 a.m. through noon. Place your order by calling 850-526-5055 and just pull up in a parking space. Your food will be brought out to you. The Waffle Iron menu is available on Facebook for your convenience.
Owner Evan Foster wants his customers to know that the Gazebo is still open at 4412 Lafayette Street. Call Evan and his staff at 850-526-1276 for take-out orders and lunch deliveries. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. While take-out is available all day, lunch deliveries are only from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Jim’s Buffet and Grill, at 4329 Lafayette Street, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday for take-out orders only. Call 850-482-3003 to place an order. If you need assistance, their staff will deliver the order to your vehicle. Owner Maria Andromidas wants Marianna to know that she “wishes the community well” and “hopes for the best.” “As soon as we are allowed, we will reopen our doors for dining in,” she continued, “God bless you.”
This is an incomplete listing of restaurants in Marianna; however, most of these and other restaurants have Facebook pages and websites. You are encouraged to use these sites for updates and menus. It is especially important that we remember our Marianna businesses, which are still trying to rebuild after Hurricane Michael and are now struggling with COVID-19 challenges. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses. Updates are available as provided at https://www.cityofmarianna.com/335/Business-News.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.