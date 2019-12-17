Saying they need more time to consider the best course of action, Jackson County Commissioners have tabled until January a decision on how to shelter road and bridge department employees and others in the public works division until a new, permanent structure can be built to replace the one so heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.
Board members recoiled when, in their last commission meeting, they were presented a proposal for the purchase of a mobile office for the department to use until their new permanent structure is build. In two proposals presented by staff, one price tag for a proposed mobile came to almost $300,000, and the other at almost $168,000.
Commissioners think they might be able to do better, financially, by looking at other options such as the lease of available empty structures, continuing to house them where they are, at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, or putting them up in empty county assets such as the building the county inherited from the Northwest Florida Water Management District after that body vacated the structure last year. That option was discussed briefly, but commissioners aren’t sure they’re ready to sink the money into that structure just now to make it workable. Other facilities may get a look as the county looks at it options. Commissioners were also asking staff to double check the way the proposals for a mobile were obtained, to ensure that the procurement procedure required by FEMA is followed to the letter, so that reimbursement for the expense would not be put at risk, should the county ultimately purchase something.
Board members also want guidance from staff about how the road and bridge temporary solution would be funded, whatever option is chosen.
One commissioner, Eric Hill, wondered if a better option might be the purchase of a double-wide trailer to house the department until a permanent structure is building, and others talked about renting space if no appropriate county facility can be identified.
Meanwhile, road and bridge and others in the Public Works department are sharing space in the Emergency Operations Center, but that’s not ideal, department representatives say, because they have to clear out when EOC meetings are held or when that department needs all its space for other purposes.
The board also must decide how and when to proceed with demolishing the old road and bridge structure in order to make room for its replacement. The county is still awaiting final word from FEMA confirming that the agency plans to reimburse the county for the permanent replacement., a cost estimated at $1.6 million.
Commissioners are expected to take up the subject again in January.
