Talon Training CEO visits Optimists

Jackson County native Charlie Strickland visited the Optimist Club of Marianna recently.
Strickland is the CEO and co-founder of Talon Training, Talon Tactical Outfitters, and Talon Security, located at 550 Commerce Blvd. in Midway, near Tallahassee.
Growing up in Jackson County, Strickland graduated Marianna High School in 1984 and Chipola College in 1986. He went on to graduate FSU in 1992 and holds an MBA from the FSU School of Business.
Strickland began his law enforcement career in 1990 with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and moved to Tallahassee that same year. He worked with FSU campus police before settling in at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as Training Coordinator, Violent Crimes Lieutenant, Special Operations Supervisor, agency Armorer and SWAT Team Leader, before retiring in 2015 to run for sheriff. He came in second in that race and is now the co-owner of the multi-million-dollar Talon Training facility.
Talon Training covers 500 acres and caters to those interested in handguns, long-range rifle shooting, archery, skeet shooting, competition shooting, self-defense, advanced firearms training, and more. They have just completed a pro shop and he does custom leather and Kydex holster work.
Strickland talked to the group about proposed “gun control” legislation and how it will adversely affect commerce in the State of Florida, but more importantly, how it will affect the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. Charlie and his wife Donna have been married for 19 years. They recently moved back to Jackson County to the Strickland family property on Highway 73 South to raise their two kids, C.J. and Jessi, and Strickland is very happy to be back home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.