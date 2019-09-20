The Jackson County Tourist Development Council is once again offering local tourism-related businesses a chance to get in on a deal that could save them as much as $3,500 in digital advertising costs at the following nine key traffic-heavy billboard locations near: Hunt’s Seafood ; Southeast Alabama Medical Center; Wiregrass Commons Mall, Target and Super WalMart, all of those in Dothan, Alabama; along with Firehouse Subs I and Publix in Troy, Alabama, Fort Rucker Gate and Southbound 231 Publix in Enterprise, Alabama; and the intersection of Highway 71 and U.S. 90 in Marianna.
TDC is picking up the bulk of the cost, leaving businesses to pay $600 for a full spot on the billboard, or $200 for quarter spots. In all cases, the TDC would retain its logo
This is the second time the deal has been offered, and it will be the last opportunity to take advantage of it in 2019. Dates for the runs have not yet been decided, but TDC is looking at the following general high-traffic times: Mid-October, during fall break; Mid-November through Thanksgiving to capture the attention of holiday travelers; and all of December for the Christmas-related traffic.
The co-op ads will run for one week, with over 3,500 daily spots, generating nearly 2.3 million impressions over the course of the week, according to TDC Executive Director Christy Andreasen. Spaces are limited to four (4) businesses per billboard, or an entire billboard co-op may be purchased by a business or organization for $600 for the week. Billboard customers will share space with TDC messaging and/or logo. Ad design will be sent to participating co-ops for review before it goes live, Andreasen advised in a press release about the opportunity.
There is a business info form to be filled out and returned to TDC, and the billboard space is available on a first come-first served basis. Invoices will be sent out the week following the billboard run.
For more information, she can be reached at 850-482-8061 or via email at candreasen@jacksoncountyfl.com.
