Jackson County school officials, faculty and staff members will join family, friends and guests to celebrate the district’s top employees, Monday night at Marianna High School on Caverns Road.
Following a 4:15 p.m. reception, the 5 p.m. program begins in the MHS Auditorium. There, Superintendent Larry Moore, along with board members and other school officials, will honor the 2020 Administrators of the Year, Grand Ridge School Principal Laurence Pender and Assistant Principal Tim Baggett, and help announce the year’s other top school employees, Teacher, Rookie Teacher, and School-related employees of the year.
Award recipients are selected from school-level nominees, seen here, and the district Teacher of the Year will represent Jackson County as a nominee for 2021 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year, to be announced in July.
