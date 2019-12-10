John Gardner, Chipola College Automotive Technology instructor, is returning for season 6 of “Tech Garage.”
The MotorTrend TV show has the perfect blend of ASE master certified instructor Gardner’s high-octane teaching on all the automotive systems, how's and why's, along with Bryan Gregory’s DIY driveway tips. From the professional techs to the weekend worriers, “Tech Garage” has you covered.
“It's amazing and humbling to look back at 2015, when I started the show at Chipola College. I never thought it would grow into what it is today,” Gardner said.
“Teaching and training on the automotive systems seemed pretty boring to me, but I guess it intrigued everybody. They wanted to know how and why the systems worked along with the detailed diagnosis and repairs. No other show was really covering in-depth like we did. Then in seasons two Bryan Gregory joined us with a DIY driveway aspect, further strengthen the show.”
The educational television show “Tech Garage” is returning for season 6 beginning Jan. 4, 2020, on MotorTrend TV network, formerly Velocity.
Learn more about “Tech Garage” at https://facebook.com/johngardnertv and https://twitter.com/johngardnertv.
