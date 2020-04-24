A Panama City teenager died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Washington County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The agency reports that 19-year-old Maddison Warren was driving a 2010 Mercedes GX350 northbound on State Road 79 near Two Creek Road around 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the east shoulder and into the ditch, where it crashed into a culvert.
The vehicle became airborne and continued into the woods, where it overturned and came to final rest on the east shoulder.
Warren was partially ejected, officials say.
