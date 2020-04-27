A 16-year-old male from Marianna was killed Sunday in an early-morning single-vehicle traffic crash in Jackson County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release. A passenger in the vehicle, his name was not disclosed in the report.
The name of the 16-year-old male driver and the other passenger, a 13-year-old male from Chattahoochee, were also withheld. The two were listed as having suffered minor injuries. The vehicle involved was listed only as a sedan, with no make or model disclosed.
Officials say the crash occurred on Pooser Road near Dining Hall Drive around 2:50 a.m. The car was eastbound on Pooser Road when it traveled onto the south shoulder and collided with a tree, officials said. It came to final rest at the area of collision, partially in the roadway facing southeast, authorities reported.
The report indicated that none in the car were wearing seatbelts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.