Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN FLORIDA... CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90) AFFECTING JACKSON COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90). * FROM TUESDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 7:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 20.8 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT: AT 21.0 FEET: EXTENSIVE FLOODING OCCURS IN THE CITIZENS LODGE PARK. WATER BEGINS TO APPROACH THE LODGE. &&