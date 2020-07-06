A 17-year old male resident of Malone was killed in a traffic crash early Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The young man was not identified in FHP reports, but several community members, including an individual close to the Jackson County School District, have identified him as Ocasio Murff, No. 11, on the Malone School basketball team and a key player on the squad. He would have been a senior next year.
Officials say the victim was driving a sedan-style vehicle westbound on State Road 2 around 1 a.m. when he ran off the road and onto the right shoulder while navigating a curve to the left. He then overcorrected and traveled across the roadway and onto the left shoulder. The sedan overturned, ejecting the driver.
An 18-year-old male passenger from Malone and an 18-year-old passenger of Dothan, Alabama, received minor injuries.
