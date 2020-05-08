On Wednesday, 17-year-old Jackson County resident Hailey Harris underwent surgery to solve another of the problems that spina bifida, a lifelong disorder, has dealt her.
She’s never had to face those alone: Her devoted mother, Brandi Harris, and other loving family members have made sure of that. And on Tuesday, Hailey’s big circle of additional supporters made sure she saw a whole parade of well-wishers less than 24 hours before she went to the hospital for her latest procedure, this one to take care of a stubborn pressure wound.
With her stationed at a prime viewing point, they motored along a drive that encircles a building that was part of the old red-brick Marianna High School campus, and is now being used as an Early Childhood center of the school system, where her mom works as a mental health and disabilities specialist.
They didn’t make that drive empty-handed. They came bearing presents of all kinds: Flowers, helium-filled balloons, stuffed animals, greeting cards, gift cards and more. Among the parade participants were some of her teachers and school counselors through the years, a Jackson County Fire Rescue team, and just plain friends of the teen.
In a tearful voice, Hailey spoke after the event about how much it had mattered. She kept it simple.
“It made me feel special and loved.”
