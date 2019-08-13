A Marianna teenager was critically injured in a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Reddoch Road.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, 19-year-old Montana Noble was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center with critical injuries following the roughly 3:50 p.m. crash.
Authorities say Noble was driving a 2005 Ford Focus and was eastbound on Reddoch Road and was unable to stop in time when she encountered an eastbound flatbed tow truck that was backing west in the roadway as Noble topped a hillcrest in that area.
The flatbed, described as a tow vehicle in the FHP report, was being driven by Marianna resident Wesley Hatcher, 48, and he had a passenger, 14-yeaer-old Clark Hatcher, also of Marianna.
FHP reports that driver Hatcher had missed his turn and had stopped in the roadway, then started backing west in the road. As Noble approached, after topping the hill, she was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision with the rear of the 2004 GMC tow truck being driven by Hatcher, 48.
Hatcher and his teen passenger suffered no injuries in the crash, officials say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.