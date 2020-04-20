A 16-year-old male Jackson County resident is the latest here to test positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (JCHD) announced the county’s ninth coronavirus cases on Monday.
"Contact tracing has begun and the epidemiological investigation is ongoing at this time," T.G. Harkrider, JCHD public information officer, said in the agency’s most recent statement about the global coronavirus pandemic’s effects in Jackson County.
"The Florida Department of Health is working with the patient to identify close contacts, as well as any healthcare providers, to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19," Harkrider said.
“Testing will be implemented for anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.”
Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin stressed that it was important to practice social distancing and keep travel to essential trips only, in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This virus does not discriminate,” Martin said. “Jackson County continues to see positive cases in non-elderly adult individuals, further emphasizing the point that everyone is potentially at risk.”
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The nine positive COVID-19 tests in Jackson County involve seven females and two males, ages 16-57. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
