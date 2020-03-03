The Optimist Club of Jackson County met at Jim's Buffet & Grill for its bi-monthly meeting on Feb. 18. The special guest was the January Teen of the Month, Paige McKinney.

Paige is a senior at Dayspring Christian Academy. She only has to show up for extracurricular activities there, because she is a full-time student at Chipola College. Paige enjoys working with children. She was accompanied by her mother, Tammy McKinney.

Upcoming contests were discussed. The “Just Say No to Drugs” poster contest – “Love Bugs Not Drugs” competition will be on March 19. Contact Sylvia Henry at 850-209-3777 for details. The Oratorical contest, “Just iMagine a World without Boundaries” club competition, will be on March 19. Contact contest chair Lisa Gilbertsen at 813-929-5189 for details. The Student of the Month is ongoing and contest chair for that is Carol Bissell. Contact her at 912-550-9093 for details.

