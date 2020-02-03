Cattle ranchers, employees, and family members from the tri-state region are invited to the 35th Annual Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Jackson County Extension Office, at 2741 Penn Ave., in Marianna.
Registration and the trade show open at 7:30 a.m.; the program starts at 8:15 a.m. and concludes with a steak lunch. The $5 registration fee is payable at the door.
“The past few years have been really hard for cattle producers in the tri-state region, Doug Mayo, director, UF IFAS Jackson County Extension, said in a statement.
“Tropical storms, hurricanes, drought and low cattle prices have been compounding issues. There is hope for the future, but the key is to learn from the past, to be better prepared for the next major challenge.”
Mayo says the focus of the 2020 program will be Enhancing Ranch Resiliency, with speakers providing ideas on improving efficiency and a more flexible management plan for weather disasters.
Matt Poore, North Carolina State, will be the keynote speaker this year. He is one of the best Beef Extension Specialists in the South. Throughout his career his primary focus had been on herd nutrition but has shifted somewhat to help ranches become more resilient from natural disasters.
UF Livestock Economist Chris Prevatt will share a market outlook and ways to reduce costs utilizing forages. Angela Gonella-Diaza, the new researcher at the UF/IFAS Beef Research Unit in Marianna, will share ideas on how to improve herd reproduction efficiency.
Weeds and insects can significantly impact both the yield and quality of forages, Mayo says. The final two presentations, from UF Weed Specialist Pratap Devkota and Jefferson County Extension Agent Danielle Sprague, will guide ranchers to optimize pest management to reduce costs and maximize forage production.
The Beef Conference will also feature a trade show with businesses and agencies that offer goods and services to cattle producers in the region.
The Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show is an educational program provided by the UF/IFAS Panhandle Agriculture Extension Team. For more information on the conference, or if you are interested in representing a company or organization in the trade show, go to www.panhandleag.org or contact Doug Mayo at 850-482-9620 or demayo@ufl.edu.
