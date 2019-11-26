The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Marianna recently announced that, as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, area businesses will observe Small Business Saturday on Nov 30. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
This year’s celebration is the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday, marking a decade of support from American Express for local business owners. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $103 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just nine days alone.
In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov 30, the Chamber and Main Street are participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community. That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools, smoother roads, and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country.
On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, get ready to Shop Small® in Jackson County. Grab a friend or family member and come by A Wild Hair Salon and Boutique (Marianna), Bespoken (Marianna), Colonics & Massage of Marianna (Marianna), Crosshairs (Marianna), Dom’s Mobile Hut (Marianna), Escape Marianna (Marianna), Green Gate Olive Grove (Alford/Compass Lake), John Brewer’s Studio (Marianna), Living Life RePurposed (Marianna), Marianna Cinemas (Marianna), McCoy's Outdoors (Marianna), Merle Norman Day Spa (Marianna), Mustard Seed at McCoy’s Outdoors, Paramore’s Pharmacy & Gifts (Marianna), Powell Tree Farm (Sneads), Smith and Smith Jewelers (Marianna), Source Institute Massage School and Therapeutic Bodyworks of Marianna (Marianna), Southern Craft Creamery (Marianna), Southern Traditions (Marianna), The Salt Block (Marianna), Watson Jewelers (Marianna), and Windhams Shoe Shop (Marianna) on the big day. We are continuing to add businesses to the list. Check the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce or Main Street Marianna Facebook Page – Small Business Saturday Event for more businesses.
You can help get the word out and celebrate Small Business Saturday by using #ShopSmall on all your social networks.
