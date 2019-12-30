The Hoppers Southern gospel group will be in concert Feb. 1, 2020, at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center. Guests also have the option to dine in the Deese Center beginning at 4 p.m.
Concert-only tickets are $12 each. Dinner-and-concert combo tickets are $22. Tickets can be purchased online through the BCF business office, or by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 418, or 800-328-2660, ext. 418. Tickets for the meal and concert must be purchased in advanced. Regular concert tickets can be purchased in advanced or purchased at the door on the night of the concert.
The Hoppers have been singing to audiences around the world for over 60 years. In addition to churches, religious settings, and convention meetings, the group has performed at presidential events, inaugural ceremonies, and at New York’s Carnegie Hall.
They have performed throughout the United States, as well as Israel, Europe, and Africa. Their recordings have frequently been at the top of the Billboard sales charts and The Singing News radio charts.
For more information on purchasing tickets, call BCF at 800-328-2660, ext. 418, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
