The Hoppers in concert Saturday at BCF

The Hoppers will be in concert at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center.
Concert tickets are $12 per person or $22 per person for the concert and dinner in the college dining facility, the Deese Center, with the meal time beginning at 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online through the BCF Business Office or by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 418, or 800-328-2660, ext. 418, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
Tickets for the meal and concert must be purchased in advanced. Regular show-only tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance.
