The Hoppers in concert Saturday at BCF

The Hoppers will be in concert at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

The Hoppers will be in concert at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center.

Concert tickets are $12 per person or $22 per person for the concert and dinner in the college dining facility, the Deese Center, with the meal time beginning at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through the BCF Business Office or by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 418, or 800-328-2660, ext. 418, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

Tickets for the meal and concert must be purchased in advanced. Regular show-only tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance.

