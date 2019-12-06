Thompson named Optimist of the Year

Local business owner Dwain Thompson was named 2019 Optimist of the Year by the Optimist Club of Marianna at their recent Christmas banquet.
Optimist President Quinton Hollis said Thompson, in his second year as a member, has already proven to be a valued member of the club.
Thompson is the owner of Armory Dynamics, a local gun manufacturer that primarily produces custom-made rifles on the AR platform. His business is located in Brewer’s Plaza, at 3200 Caverns Road, just north of Marianna.
As a new member last year, Thompson proposed the idea of a custom-made gun raffle that raised $3,000. He also donated the rifle that year. Once again this year, the raffle raised around $3,000. All of the money raised will go toward funding Chipola College scholarships for first responders including law enforcement, firefighting, and EMS.
