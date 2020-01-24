Three Rivers plans heritage festival

A keelboat is being trailered here in a 12-hour trip early this May to take part in a heritage festival at Three Rivers State Park on River Road above Sneads. The festival is expected to become an annual event, but the inaugural is also special because it is being held as part of the state park system’s 85th anniversary.
The colorful life and times of William Augustus “Billy Bowlegs” Bowles will be featured.
The local event will take place May 1-2, just a few weeks before another, long-established one in Fort Walton Beach – the Billy Bowlegs Festival – that celebrates the pirate in the man.
Having this fledgling event so close in time to that bigger one in the nearby coastal community might just help it grow bigger, and faster, with an eagerly awaiting crowd of potential attenders and vendors that might be willing to whet their party appetites here in advance.
Those who come to the event will likely be able to see people engaged in food preparation, weaving, game-play, and a variety of home skills that were common in the 1800s.
The daytime hours of May 1 will be set aside for school children only. They’ll be brought in to see and potentially interact with the people stationed at living history stations which will focus on life in the late 1700 to mid-1800s, a time frame including the period when Bowles was alive and active in the region.
On the evening of May 1, the general festival will kick off with a boat regatta that will originate at Sneads Park with the visiting keel boat as the lead vessel.
Other vessels, from simple jon boats to bigger and more elaborate watercraft, are welcome to register and fall in behind for the short journey to Three Rivers. Participating boaters are encouraged to dress in period gear, pirate garb and such, and to light their vessels.
On Saturday, May 2, the festival gates open at 8 a.m., with events beginning around 9 a.m., Spyckaboer anticipates. Expect storytelling, living history demonstrations, cottage-industry-style vending, three or four food trucks, dancing demonstrations, and more.
Spyckaboer said that Jackson County native and state park system leader Chuck Hatcher is tentatively set to be the emcee of the event.
The replica vessel coming in as a highlight is used in many festivals around the country for various purposes, and this time around it is meant to celebrate “the state of Muscogee,” an area that included part of the Florida Panhandle.
In Revolutionary War days and in the times of the Seminole Wars, British Loyalist-turned-pirate – and adopted tribal member – William Augustus Bowles, also eventually known as “Billy Bowlegs,” had carved out the section and declared it a sovereign Native American nation, over which he would reign as chief. He had lived with and married into a Native American tribe and had led warriors in battling not only rival tribes, but fighting Spanish forces on behalf of tribes, in the days before Florida was ceded by Spain to become part of the U.S. Before that, he had also been a British Loyalist in the Revolutionary War times. He was eventually captured by the Spanish, escaped, captured again and finally died imprisoned in Cuba, of self-imposed starvation he’d staged as a protest. Defiant to the end, his life was a colorful affair.
He once led a force of, at his most powerful time, of about 400 Native Americans and slaves that had fled to freedom and joined forces with the tribe. Bowlegs, at some point in his adventures, also led raids on trade ships and he was considered a pirate/privateer in those days. He and his band of raiders did not likely dress like those flashy swashbuckling figures most commonly depicted in movies, but usually wore common clothing of the day, like simple linen shirts and cotton pants.
That fact about what to expect in terms of clothing for the keelboat crew was brought forth by Arkansas resident Ed Williams, the man who will trailer the keelboat here to be part of the festival and the living history stations that will be big features of the event. But that doesn’t mean the more eye-catching images of pirates won’t be circulating at festival time, as it embraces the past, its fanciful dreams, its people and their down-to-earth survival skills.
