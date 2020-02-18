Three Rivers State Park Specialist Jessy Kinnett of the Florida Park Service, a couple of her colleagues and other members of the Jackson County Tourist Development Council talked over ideas for collaboration Monday between tourism-focused entities as Kinnett tries to help secure a piece of the pie in a new FPS funding program. It’s focused on helping with projects where parties are working together for a shared purpose.
At a TDC meeting at the Russ House, Kinnett explained that securing some dollars from the new program, funded at $120,000 for 2020, will involve some competition. It has been made clear that projects involving collaboration and making the most of what’s given might get a more favorable look when it’s compared with others vying for the money. The dollars will be distributed in monthly amounts of $10,000 – with that possibly broken into smaller increments to help more entities – giving the community multiple opportunities to seek a portion of the money at various times throughout the year.
Her news sparked ideas at the table, and talks are expected to continue.
Kinnett wrapped up her presentation successfully-she’s asked the TDC to declare itself an in-kind partner and collaborator of Three Rivers on paper. The vote was unanimous in favor. With that formal action taken, she can offer that document of partnership as funding is sought through the program.
In other news from Three Rivers, its park manager, Phil Spyckaboer, reminded TDC members of the Pirate and Heritage Days festival set for May 1-2 there.
A keelboat is being trailered here in a 12-hour trip early this May to take part in a heritage festival at Three Rivers State Park on River Road above Sneads. The festival is expected to become an annual event, but the inaugural is also special because it is being held as part of the state park system’s 85th anniversary. Park officials credit local author and Two Egg TV founder Dale Cox with helping arrange for that visit. The event will, in part, celebrate the life and times of pirate William Augustus Bowles.
Those who come to the event will likely be able to see people engaged in food preparation, weaving, game-play, and a variety of home skills that were common in the 1800s.
The daytime hours of May 1 will be set aside for school children only. They’ll be brought in to see and potentially interact with the people stationed at living history stations which will focus on life in the late 1700 to mid-1800s, a time frame including the period when Bowles was alive and active in the region.
On the evening of May 1, the general festival will kick off with a boat regatta that will originate at Sneads Park with the visiting keel boat as the lead vessel.
Other vessels, from simple jon boats to bigger and more elaborate watercraft, are welcome to register and fall in behind for the short journey to Three Rivers. Participating boaters are encouraged to dress in period gear, pirate garb and such, and to light their vessels.
On Saturday, May 2, the festival gates open at 8 a.m., with events beginning around 9 a.m. Expect storytelling, living history demonstrations, cottage-industry-style vending, three or four food trucks, dancing demonstrations, and more.
The replica vessel coming in as a highlight is used in many festivals around the country for various purposes, and this time around it is meant to celebrate “the state of Muscogee,” an area that included part of the Florida Panhandle.
