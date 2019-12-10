Jackson County Commissioners this week got a detailed second look at the plans for a residential development, one that the board initially rejected based on objections of several who spoke against it and feared it would degrade the quality of life and values of surrounding property.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the project Tuesday, with board member Chuck Lockey casting the lone dissenting vote.
With some owners of surrounding property objecting, and others encouraging the action, Jackson County Commissioners had last month voted against the development of a new apartment complex off Hope School Road in Marianna. The reversal of that earlier decision left some still unhappy and others with positive reactions.
Tranquility at Hope School has nothing to do with the public school, except in proximity and name. It is slated to be composed of two residential buildings with 15 units, for a total of 30, plus a clubhouse, pool or splash pad, a picnic pavilion and a playground.
Although all will be essentially identical, with three bedrooms and two baths each, six of the 30 will be reserved for renters with a maximum income of $28,440, and the remaining 24 will require that the occupants have a maximum household income of $37,280 or less. Rent amounts for the 24 would initially be no more than $768 a month (after a $174 utility allowance), and the rent amounts for the six could be no more than $536 (after a $174 utility allowance).
It was those income limits that caused some to object, saying the felt that the restriction would attract the kind of low-income residents that would come in with undesirable lifestyles that would degrade the quality of life and property values in the area. They pointed out that, because most two-income households of even modest salaries would make too much to qualify, leaving the units affordable to a population they sometimes characterized as coming from drug or crime-soaked cultures.
Some also expressed concerns that eventually the places would become run-down, because the developers might abandon it after the initial years.
But in the re-presentation, TIMSHEL Development Group representatives tried to allay some of those fears. They explained that, because federal funds are involved and because the project is tied to the housing crisis created by the destruction associated with Hurricane Michael, the non-profit group that will own the complex will be obligated to keep it maintained for many years.
The group also said the complex is a $5.6 million investment that the owner would not likely neglect, even without those obligations.
