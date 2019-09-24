Jackson County Extension and the Florida Forest Service have received a donation from One Tree Planted, Superior Tree Nursery, Big Bend Chapter of FNGLA, and Chestnut Hill Nursery to purchase trees that will be given away to homeowners to replace trees lost from Hurricane Michael.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Jackson County Master Gardeners, County Forester and County Agent will host ReTreeJC. This the second donated tree giveaway offered this year at the Jackson County Extension Office.
Trees will be given out starting at 8 a.m. until the inventory is gone or 10 a.m., whichever comes first. Each household will receive two trees in three-gallon pots and four small seedling trees, on a first-come, first-served basis until the inventory is gone.
The Jackson County Extension Office is located at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna. Trees will be passed out from the pavilion behind the main building where the Master Gardener annual plant sale is held from the north end of the parking lot.
The assortment of donated trees includes yaupon holly, sand live oak, live oak, bald cypress, river birch, pignut hickory, winged elm, swamp white oak, and purple leaf plum. There will be approximately 200 trees in 3-gallon pots, so come early to get your choice of trees. While this assortment of trees will certainly not replace what was lost from the hurricane, 100 households will be able to begin the process of adding trees back to their landscape for future generations to enjoy.
For more information, contact the Master Gardeners at 850-482-9620 or jacksonmg@ifas.ufl.edu.
