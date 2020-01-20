Chipola College Student Support Services students and their families are cordially invited to attend the 2020 Annual TRiO Celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Chipola vs. Pensacola Basketball games. SSS students, parents, siblings, spouses and children are invited.
TRiO students and staff also will celebrate an evening of service by volunteering in the concession stand which supports scholarships.
The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Johnson Center. Students and families will receive program information and meet the TRiO Staff. Families will receive free admission to the women’s and men’s basketball games and a $5 concession stand voucher for each immediate family member.
Students are asked to make reservations for the number of family members attending, by calling Kristie Mosely at 718-2417.
