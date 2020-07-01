TROY is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.
The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Alabama campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
The following students were named to the Provost's List:
• Stacy Croft-Holden of Marianna
• Christopher Dailey of Bonifay
• Steven Newman of Marianna
• Luis De la Fuente of Chipley
• Thomas Gage of Chipley
• Marlena Smith of Marianna
