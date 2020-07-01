TROY is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List.

The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Alabama campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

The following students were named to the Provost's List:

• Stacy Croft-Holden of Marianna

• Christopher Dailey of Bonifay

• Steven Newman of Marianna

• Luis De la Fuente of Chipley

• Thomas Gage of Chipley

• Marlena Smith of Marianna

