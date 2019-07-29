Storefront crash

A Ford Ranger is partially inside a store on State Road 71 North as the result of a crash Monday morning.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER/FLORIDAN

A truck wound up with part of its front end inside a store on State Road 71 North Monday in a multi-vehicle crash around 10:47 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, 64-year-old Ruby S. Klintworth of Daleville, Alabama, was driving a Ford Ranger and, as she entered SR 71, collided with a Ford F150 truck driven by Marvin Porter, 66, of Marianna. The Klintworth vehicle was then re-directed in a westerly direction, which caused the Ranger to collide with a Nissan Altima that was parked in the TDA Mex La-Diferencia store. The Ranger continued then until it collided with the storefront.

The Ford F150 had come to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of SR 71, facing north. The Altima had come to final rest in the parking lot.

Only Klintworh was listed with minor injuries. The driver of the Altima, 44-year-old Wanda Holcomb of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, as well as the other drivers, a passenger, and a pedestrian, were listed as having no injuries.

