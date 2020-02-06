The driver of a Dodge Ram truck and two children who were passengers on a Jackson County school bus were taken to area hospitals for medical care following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The truck rear-ended the school bus on State Road 69, just south of where it meets Shady Grove Road, in Grand Ridge.
All 35 children on the bus, and their driver, were checked and most youngsters were cleared by medical staff and released to their parents by the end of the day, according to a press release from the Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore.
Moore thanked Jackson Hospital, law enforcement and emergency medical team members, his transportation department and local citizens who assisted at the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the driver of the truck, Jeffrey James Wooden, 54, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial hospital for treatment of minor injuries, injuries that were initially thought to be more serious.
School bus driver Christina S. Wingfield, 56, of Grand Ridge, was uninjured, according to FHP.
One child from the bus was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and, according to Moore, one was taken by parents for medical care. There was no specific report on their conditions as of Thursday morning.
FHP reports that Wingfield was southbound on SR 69 and “was preparing to make a stop south of Shady Grover Road,” as Wooden, southbound behind it, struck the rear of the bus. “The driver (of the bus) stated that her flashing lights were activated” and that she was “almost at a complete stop,” when the truck hit the bus from behind.
FHP indicated a citation or charge may be pending in the crash.
