Two new Jackson County COVID-19 cases announced Thursday
The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County on Thursday evening announced two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 13.
The newly-confirmed positive individuals are a 41-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both residents of Jackson County. Both are confirmed contacts of a previously identified positive case and are isolated at home. The Florida Department of Health is continuing to work closely with patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing where appropriate.
Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer continues to stress the importance of observing social distancing guidelines and taking other precautions. "As we begin to see more positive cases in Jackson County, it is more important than ever to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of this virus in our community,” she said in the DOH release. “It is critical that all citizens remain home when sick and take all steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The DOH-Jackson team is working closely with healthcare partners to ensure those with symptoms receive appropriate treatment and testing.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with persons in poor health. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty. Clean and disinfect frequently- touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The youngest positive case in Jackson County so far was announced Tuesday, with an 11-year-old girl diagnosed at that time. She was the third person under the age of 20 in Jackson County so far, with a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old also in the count here.
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The 13 positive COVID-19 tests in Jackson County involve nine females and four males, ages 11-60. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
