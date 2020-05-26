The United Way of Northwest Florida Board of Directors has approved the distribution of another $195,000 from the organization’s Hurricane Michael Relief Fund. It is now accepting applications for grants.
Non-profit entities can apply at www.unitedwaynwfl.org. The deadline for consideration is 4:30 p.m. on June 17.
“Due to continued donations following the storm, United Way of Northwest Florida is able to initiate this final phase of funding to benefit local residents through non-profit agencies,” a press release from the organization stated.
“Local volunteers will review the grant applications received and make the decisions regarding amounts awarded and recipients.”
