The United Way of Northwest Florida Board of Directors has approved the distribution of another $195,000 from the organization’s Hurricane Michael Relief Fund. It is now accepting applications for grants.

Non-profit entities can apply at www.unitedwaynwfl.org. The deadline for consideration is 4:30 p.m. on June 17.

“Due to continued donations following the storm, United Way of Northwest Florida is able to initiate this final phase of funding to benefit local residents through non-profit agencies,” a press release from the organization stated.

“Local volunteers will review the grant applications received and make the decisions regarding amounts awarded and recipients.”

