Hurricane Michael didn’t spare the increasingly popular holiday destination in Bristol. There was significant doubt that the Veterans Memorial Railroad in Bristol would be able to re-open in time for its all-important Christmas run.
But organizers have pulled off that feat. It will re-open with a free public run day on Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations, though, will be happily accepted by the team of volunteers that made sure the Christmas run will take place this year, although on a scaled-down basis for now, and that it will continue for many years to come.
The not-for-profit, 501c(3) tax exempt organization that tends the railroad had a world of challenges after the hurricane.
Organization representative Gloria Keenan explains.
“The 2018 ‘Ghost Train’ and ‘Polar Bear Express’ events were cancelled due to Hurricane Michael,” she recalled. “Veterans Memorial Park in Bristol was devastated. Most of the trees throughout the park were destroyed and all of the buildings, including the Tom Keenan Depot, required repairs and new roofs, some of which are still in line for repair. Although the track was damaged in many places by fallen trees, it has been repaired. Fortunately, the trains stored in the tunnels were not damaged. However, all of the major props for the beautiful scenes were destroyed.”
Keenan talked about how the organization has adapted to the circumstances.
“In order to be able to run this Christmas (the organization) is in the process of repairing a minimal number of sites for specific scenes,” she said. “The number of scenes will be reduced but will include Santa’s Work Shop, Snow Queen-Elsa, Polar Express, Christmas Tree Village and the Nativity Scene, along with other added attractions, many lights, and (inflatables) for the adults and children to enjoy.”
Keenan said the organization is committed to a full return of all the bells and whistles, plus some, in years to come.
“Although down-sized for 2019, plans are in process to open in 2020 on a full-scale basis, bigger and better than ever,” she stated. “The “Christmas in the Park 2019” fundraising event will help overcome damages from the Hurricane and plan for 2020.”
“CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK 2019 – AFTER THE HURRICANE,” is described as a hurricane recovery event. After that free public re-opening run on Nov. 9, it will be open for six additional nights at $10 per rider, with children two years of age and under riding for free. The run dates are Dec. 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22 with only the two non-steam trains running, No. 59 and the Red/White/Blue. Run time is 6-10 p.m. Eastern, 5-9 p.m. Central. The schedule for reservations will be posted on the website as of Nov. 1.
Veterans Memorial Railroad Inc. provides train events for families throughout the Panhandle, including the two major fundraising events: Halloween “Ghost Train” and Christmas “Polar Bear Express.” In addition, free public run day on the second Saturday of each month will restart in February 2020, as well as opportunities for private reservations for birthday parties, family reunions, field trips for students and senior citizens.
Reservations for the Christmas run will sell out quickly, Keenan warns. For additional information call 850-643-6646.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.